INSIDE LOOK: New Family Resource Center expected to help Fort Braden families thrive

A new Family Resource Center will open its doors to Fort Braden families on Saturday.

It's made possible by a partnership between the Children's Services Council of Leon County, Children's Home Society and County officials.

Watch the video to get an inside look at the one-stop shop for all kinds of resources expected to tackle neighborhood-specific needs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new Family Resource Center is almost ready to open its doors to the neighbors here in Fort Braden. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Fort Braden neighborhood, with an inside look at what we can expect from this treasure trove of resources set to help families in this rural part of Leon County thrive and become self-sufficient.

Making the finishing touches on a new Family Resource Center (FRC) intended to help Fort Braden families bridge gaps.

It's the second FRC to open in Leon County within less than a year — offering underserved communities a one-stop shop for all kinds of resources.

I've told you about the success of the first FRC, which is expected to expand as it helps Cross Creek neighbors tackle childcare, housing and workforce needs.

Cecka Rose Green, Executive Director for Children Services Council of Leon County - "So we expect a similar type of success, although it will look different, because it will be based on what those families in that neighborhood want, need and desire for their success."

Christian Caban, Leon County Commissioner District 2 - "Currently, where we sit now, we're about 18 miles to town, and so when you talk about the landscape that comes along with that rural community, you know, there's not a lot of access to resources."

Saturday, the Fort Braden FRC will open its doors and begin helping families here thrive with expert navigators on workforce support, youth and senior programs, and health and wellness resources.

It's the brainchild of the Children's Services Council of Leon County, coming to fruition with their funding, the efforts of Children's Home Society, and the County's decision to provide the scout house.. covering operations, rent, utilities and the renovations— all expected to give Fort Braden neighbors their own home away from home.

Green - "And that's really what the CSC wants to do, and that is partner with existing entities to exploit, if you will, the resources that are already available in the communities."

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM.

In Fort Braden, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.