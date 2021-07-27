Inside a Florida KKK murder plot: 'Grab him up, take him to the river'

PALATKA, Fla. (WTXL) — In 2015, three Ku Klux Klan members hatched a plot to murder a Black man who had been recently released from a state prison.

But the FBI eventually got wind of the scheme. A confidential informant had infiltrated the group, and his recordings provide a rare, detailed look at the inner workings of a modern klan cell and a domestic terrorism probe.

The Associated Press has reconstructed the story of the failed murder plot by klansmen who also worked as Florida prison guards using one and a half hours of the FBI informant’s secret recordings, thousands of pages of public records, field reporting and interviews.