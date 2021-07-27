Watch
Inside a Florida KKK murder plot: 'Grab him up, take him to the river'

David Goldman/AP
Spanish moss hangs from a tree along the St. Johns River in Palatka, Fla., Thursday, April 15, 2021. After months in a prison cell, Warren Williams longed to fish the St. Johns again. He looked forward to spending days outdoors in his landscaping job, and to writing poems and music in his free time. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
PALATKA, Fla. (WTXL) — In 2015, three Ku Klux Klan members hatched a plot to murder a Black man who had been recently released from a state prison.

But the FBI eventually got wind of the scheme. A confidential informant had infiltrated the group, and his recordings provide a rare, detailed look at the inner workings of a modern klan cell and a domestic terrorism probe.

The Associated Press has reconstructed the story of the failed murder plot by klansmen who also worked as Florida prison guards using one and a half hours of the FBI informant’s secret recordings, thousands of pages of public records, field reporting and interviews.

