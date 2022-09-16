Inmate sentenced in attack on Madison correctional officer

MADISON, Fla. — On September 7, Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) inmate Llisiah Williams was sentenced to an additional 35 years and eight months in prison for an assault on a correctional officer at Madison Correctional Institution in October 2018.

“I would like to commend our brave men and women who continue to put themselves in harm’s way for the betterment of our great state. Acts of violence committed against staff will not be tolerated,” FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon said in a statement released Friday. “This result is a testament to the hard work performed by our Office of Inspector General. We are also thankful for the support of State Attorney John Durrett.”

For his role in the assault, Williams was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of contraband in prison. The new sentence will not begin until after his current 32-year sentence for second degree murder out of Pinellas County has ended.

FDC said it is committed to providing for the safety and well-being of all staff and inmates in custody. Those who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions, up to and including arrest and criminal prosecution.