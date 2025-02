TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An inmate has died after having a medical emergency at the Leon County Detention Facility.

On Monday, the 26-year-old female inmate was taken to a local hospital where she died at 11:30 p.m.

No foul play is suspected. The sheriff's office is investigating. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.