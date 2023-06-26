Informational event set for new Leon County Amazon facility

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — If you need a new job, you may want to mark your calendar for an upcoming informational event from the Office of Economic Vitality on Tuesday. It's about job opportunities at the new Amazon facility.

During the event, Amazon representatives will provide insight into the work environment and the prerequisites for employment. Representatives will also review benefits and opportunities within the company.

For those interested, the event will take place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dr. B.L. Perry Jr. Branch Library, located at 2817 S Adam Street.

There will be no applications or interviews.