Infinity Con Tallahassee returns to Donald Tucker Civic Center in June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All fans of superheroes, comics, and sci-fi adventures rejoice! Infinity Con Tallahassee is back.

The two-day convention will be held at the Donald Tucker Civic Center in June. Tickets just went on sale.

Fans will be able to score items that they won't be able to find anywhere else.

The event was postponed last year because of COVID-19. However, the event coordinator said there will be plenty of room for fans to socially distance themselves as well as taking extra precautions.

"The Civic Center is adding a lot of different layers of protection as well as fogging they will do as cleaning before the show," says David Heringer, a coordinator with Infinity Con Tallahassee. "They added some extra filters to the AC."

Infinity Con will play out at the Donald Tucker Civic Center on June 5th and 6th.

It costs $17 for adults, $12 for children. You can find more information about Infinity Con Tallahassee by clicking here.