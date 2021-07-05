Indivisible Tallahassee celebrates Fourth of July with votercade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One group is choosing to use this Fourth of July celebrating voting rights.

Indivisible Tallahassee hosted a Voter Motorcade in Tallahassee today. The Motorcade celebrated democracy and independence all while standing against voter suppression.

You may have seen them around town, the motorcade drove around the city for an hour on Sunday night.

"For the past four years, I think our groups combined have written over a 100,000 letters to voters, postcards to voters, visiting legislatures, you name it," said Bob Scanlon with Indivisible Rise. "Today we were celebrating fourth of July by trying to protect voters rights which are under assault all over the country. "