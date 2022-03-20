India Association of Tallahassee celebrates Women's History Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Keeping the spirit of International Women's Day alive, the India Association of Tallahassee held its Women Rising Exhibition Saturday, celebrating women entrepreneurs.

Nearly 20 women entrepreneurs showcased a myriad of talents and wares -- from woven goods and handcrafted accessories, to colorful art and delicious food.

The organization's secretary, Radhika Raj, says she hopes it shows more women the value of their crafts.

"We have plenty of talented women in the community, but they don't know where to start, how to do it, so this, we hope is an inspiration for others," Raj said.

The event returned for its second year at the Northside Community Center after a two year pause for the pandemic.

Raj adds that after this year's success, she looks forward to seeing the event grow in the years to come.