Incumbent Ed Brimner drops out of Wakulla County's Property Appraiser Race. What happens now?

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL — WTXL has confirmed that Wakulla County Property Appraiser Ed Brimner has withdrawn from the Republican Primary. That leaves only his fellow Republican, Donnie Sparkman, running for the position.

Wakulla County Joe Morgan says notices will be put with each ballot that a vote for Brimner will not count, but votes for Sparkman will. Morgan says the county will not include votes for Brimner in the unofficial or official election results.

As WTXL's Kenzie Krueger previously reported, Brimner apologized last year for a tax roll error last year that led to a $1.6 million dollar shortfall in the '23-'24 fiscal year budget. He told ABC 27 when we asked about his re-election campaign that checks and balances had since been put in place to avoid a similar mistake in the future.

Donnie Sparkman served as property appraiser from 2007 to 2017.

When ABC 27 asked why he's running, Sparkman told us, "There was over 80 years of experience runoff in that office that had all the knowledge in the world to produce good tax rolls and help the citizens now you don't have any of that here I feel the people of Wakulla County deserve better."

Florida's primary election is August 20th. Early voting begins August 10th.

