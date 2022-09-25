Increased traffic at pumps and stores: State of Florida prepares for Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In an executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis has waived weight restrictions for trucks carrying essential goods. Florida also has 2 million meals and million gallons of water standing by ready to be distributed when needed.

"We want to ensure that there will be adequate resources are able to be brought into the state of Florida," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Governor DeSantis issued executive orders during the weekend to make sure that gas stations can stay filled up, and shelves can stay stocked, ahead of Ian, the storm that could make landfall anywhere between the Tampa area and Escambia County, according to the Governor.

"We've done things like waive weight restrictions for commercial trucks," said Governor DeSantis.

That change designed to help drivers like Commodore Taff in Tallahassee.

"Yup, we're just gonna fill up and get prepared, just in case," said Taff.

Taff waited in line with dozens of other drivers Sunday to fill up his truck, gas cans and on a different trip, even propane tanks.

He said he made the 30 minute drive from Wakulla County to Tallahassee, saying gas stations are starting to pick up in traffic.

Topped off, Taff issued one final piece of advice as more and more gas stations and stores see an increase in traffic:

"When you see everyone else doing it, get in line."

The State of Florida has also authorized an emergency refill of prescriptions for 30 days.