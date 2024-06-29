VIDEO: Tractor-trailer catches fire, traffic backs up on I-10 westbound in Gadsden County

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tractor-trailer caught fire in Jackson County Saturday morning. Watch the video above for pictures of the scene.

The back quarter of the trailer burned out just above the wheels. The fire is out, but the right lane on the westbound side is closed near mile marker 160. This is just across the Dewey M. Johnson Bridge at the Apalachicola River.

Roni Wilson Damage to the back of the truck

On FDOT traffic cameras, traffic can be seen backing up across the bridge into Gadsden County. Florida Highway Patrol can be seen at the site directing traffic on the westbound side. Traffic is moving smoothly on the eatbound side.