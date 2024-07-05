Tallahassee neighbors come together to celebrate nation's birthday

People from every neighborhood in Tallahassee set up their stations early Thursday morning.

"Celebrate America" featured live music, food, and fireworks.

Right now at Tom Brown Park, revelers are winding down after Tallahassee's big "Celebrate America" independence day event.

I'm Terry Gilliam in Northeast Tallahassee.

I spent the day in this neighborhood park, where our shared history brought crowds together for live music, food, and community.

"I just want to wish everyone a happy 4th of July."

Leroy Kelly Jr. and his daughter, Nyarai, were out at Tom Brown park for the 4th of July event for their second year.

"the first time I was kind of nervous. The first time ever being in a big event like this, but I got used to it and I'm definitely ready this time. I'm here to celebrate the 4th of July here with my family."

It's called the Celebrate America event, put on by the city of Tallahassee.

Live music, food, and fireworks were in full effect here for the event.

I asked Kelly what he was looking forward to while out there, he says…

"Oh, the fireworks! last year I was so busy, I couldn't even see them.

But fireworks weren't the only thing spectators came to enjoy.

Famu student, Bryce Collier, tells me what he looked forward and what brought him out his home.

"Definitely the smells! I'm ready to get some food in my stomach."

The celebration was something neighbors like Kelly enjoyed.

"It's makes me feel great to come out and celebrate with all the types of people."

This event wrapped up at 10 p.m. In Northeast Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.