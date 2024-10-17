Tallahassee leaders ratify new fire union pay and benefits package

Tallahassee Professional Firefighters and the City of Tallahassee signed a new three-year contract.

The process took eight months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After eight months of negotiation, Tallahassee Professional Firefighters and City of Tallahassee leaders have finally signed a new contract.

Under the new three-year deal, all ranks of fire workers will get a raise.

Firefighters will receive a 10.5% ncrease in pay annually.

Engineers will get a 7% raise in yearly salary.

The raise for lieutenants and specialists will be a 5% bump and 4% for ranks like captains and battalion chiefs.

Along with pension reduction, there will be additional raises in 2026 and 2027.

Mayor John Dailey, Commissioners Williams-Cox and Richardson praised city staff and the union for coming together.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow was critical of the offer. He said the firefighters could’ve gotten more.

Union leaders said the same.

