SEE WHY: Leon Co. Supervisor of Elections Office to mail out nearly 12,000 letters

Supervisor of Elections for Leon County is set to send out nearly 12,000 letters to people who are registered to vote in Leon County.

Those letters are going to people who may have moved to a new address or have not voted or communicated with our office over several election cycles.

Read the news release below to learn more about this process and why you should pay close attention to your mail.

NEWS RELEASE:

Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, informs voters of upcoming voter registration mailings. “Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of our voter rolls is an important responsibility of my office,” said Supervisor Earley. “Over the next several days, my office will mail out nearly 12,000 letters to people who are registered to vote in Leon County but who may have moved to a new address or have not voted or communicated with our office over several election cycles. These mailings are an important step in confirming that these voters are still residents of Leon County.”

As required by law, the Elections Office conducts voter registration list maintenance every year. The program follows Florida statutes and the National Voter Registration Act, balancing election integrity needs with voters’ rights to due process.

The letters give voters the opportunity to respond and say that they still live in Leon County to remain on Leon County’s “active” voter rolls. If a voter does not respond to the letter, their voter registration record is set to “inactive” status. Inactive voters can still vote just like active voters, but if the voter does not vote or update their record within the next two general elections, they are removed from the voter rolls. These procedures help ensure that voter rolls are continually updated and election ready.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION:

1) Why did I receive an Address Confirmation Final Notice letter from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office?

a. We mailed you this letter because we received information from one or more government sources that you may no longer live in Florida, or you have not had any election activity for the past several election cycles.

2) What should I do with the letter?

a. Please read the letter carefully, complete the form on the back of the letter, and mail it to our office in the prepaid envelope. If all you need to do is confirm or update your address in Leon County, you can instead call or email our office. Once we hear from you, we will update your voter registration record with the latest information and your registration status will remain “active” if you still reside in Leon County.

3) I received a letter from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office addressed to someone who no longer lives here. What should I do with the letter?

a. Please check the “Not at This Address” box on the envelope and place the letter back in the mail. No extra postage needed. When we receive the letter, we will update the voter’s record to reflect that they no longer live at the address.

4) How can I look-up my voter registration information?

a. You can look-up your voter registration information by visiting LeonVotes.gov [leonvotes.gov] and clicking the “Your Voter Info” button. Or, you can call or email our office.

5) My voter registration information says that my record is inactive. Can I still vote?

a. Yes, you can vote if your voter registration record is inactive. To re-activate your voter registration, all you need to do is update your record or simply vote in the next election. The easiest way to update your voter registration is to use Florida’s online voter registration system, RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov. [registertovoteflorida.gov] If you want to Vote-by-Mail, you will need to request your Vote-by-Mail ballot. Please call or email our office for assistance.

6) What happens if my registration remains inactive and I do not vote or update my record?

a. If your voter registration status is inactive for at least two general elections, then you will be removed from the Florida Voter Registration System. Once you have been removed, you will need to register again in order to vote in Florida.

Sent on behalf of the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office by

Alex Mosca – Public Information Specialist

