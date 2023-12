LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Cathy Rena Terry was reported missing Nov 29th, 2023.

Terry is a white woman. She is 61 years old. She is five feet, six inches tall. She weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has dark / grey hair.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Terry, please contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 643-2235