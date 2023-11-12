Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted murder, suspect in custody

Leon County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating an attempted murder.

LCSO says a suspect is in custody.

Read the news release below to see who was involved.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Saturday, November 11th, at approximately 9:40 a.m. Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Alshire Court North in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered an adult female outside the residence, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The deputies promptly initiated first aid measures, providing crucial assistance until the arrival of Leon County Emergency Medical Services and the Tallahassee Fire Department.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Brian Gilmore, was apprehended at the scene by deputies. Gilmore was found outside the residence, holding a knife.

Deputies successfully disarmed Gilmore and took him into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gilmore was arrested and subsequently transported to the Leon County Detention Facility to face charges related to this incident.

