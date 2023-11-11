Multiple crashes kill, injure multiple people in and around Tallahassee Friday night and Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was deadly and dangerous start to the weekend on roads in and around Tallahassee. Florida Highway Patrol and Tallahassee Police worked two deadly crashes Friday night. Leon County Sheriff’s Office worked a crash with injuries early Saturday morning. Here’s what we know so far.

The first crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says it took place in the area of Highway 90 and Aenon Church Road in Leon County. FHP says the crash involved a car and a pedestrian. According to their report, a sedan was traveling east on US Highway 90 near the intersection of Aenon Church Road, in the inside lane. A pedestrian was traveling across US Highway 90, east of Aenon Church Road. FHP says that person was not utilizing a marked crosswalk in an unlit area. The front of the sedan struck the pedestrian. The sedan continued east driving onto the raised median. The car came to a final rest in the median facing east. The pedestrian came to a final rest in the inside lane, with his head facing west and feet facing east. The pedestrian who died was a 39-year-old man from Tallahassee.

Less than 30 minutes later, Tallahassee Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Gaile Avenue and Woodville Highway. According to a TPD Facebook post, the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. The man who was driving the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he sadly succumbed to his injuries. The man who was driving the SUV was also transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Finally, just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries and roadblock. Leon County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the crash in the area of Mahan Drive at Lagniappe Way. According to their Facebook post Saturday morning, the crash involved a vehicle and bicycle. Mahan Drive was shut down while crews investigated the scene. As of 7:29 a.m., LCSO said the scene is clear. ABC 27 has contacted LCSO to learn more about the extent of injuries in this crash. We’ll update this story once we learn more.