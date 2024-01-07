More than 100 volunteers needed for point in time count of homelessness; here's how you can help

The week of January 22, 2024, volunteers will conduct the Point in Time (PIT) count of those thought to be experiencing homelessness in Leon, Wakulla, Franklin, Gadsden, Liberty, Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties.

PIT requires the commitment of over 100 volunteers. All volunteers must attend a training to learn how to conduct surveys in a compassionate and informed manner.

Watch the video above to see more about goal of ending homelessness and click hereto get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 100 volunteers are needed in the Big Bend!

I’m Terry Gilliam, your neighborhood reporter in Downtown Tallahassee.

I’m taking a closer look at where one group will be working to help the homeless in our neighborhoods.

Volunteers will conduct the Point in Time count of those experiencing homelessness in Leon, Wakulla, Franklin, Gadsden, Liberty, Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor Counties.

Volunteers will survey neighbors from January 23rd to the 26th.

But they’re needed ahead of time for some training.

Executive Director of Big Bend COC, Johnna Coleman, says she’s seen a concerning trend in recent years.

“What we have seen over the last two years, there’s been an increase in people experiencing hardships; that hardship leading to homelessness.”

Point in Time requires over 100 volunteers, and they’ll attend training to learn how to conduct surveys in a compassionate and informed manner.

Training for volunteers will be in Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden Counties on January 24th from 2-4pm.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.