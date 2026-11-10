North Florida College launches new teaching degree to help address elementary teacher shortage

MADISON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — North Florida College is creating a new pathway for aspiring teachers to earn their degrees close to home while helping address a shortage of elementary educators across Florida.

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North Florida College launches elementary education degree amid teacher shortage

NFC is now accepting applications for its new Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, which is scheduled to begin in Spring 2027.

The program comes as school districts across the state continue to look for qualified teachers. According to information provided by NFC citing the Florida Department of Education, elementary education entered the 2026-27 school year with an estimated 1,591 teaching vacancies, the second-highest number among certification areas statewide.

Elementary education accounts for nearly 25% of the 6,446 anticipated vacancies across Florida this school year.

"Our school districts need teachers, and we have students right here in North Florida who want to teach," said David Dunkle, NFC's vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer. "This degree gives them another option."

Training future teachers close to home

The new bachelor's program is designed to prepare students to teach kindergarten through sixth grade.

Students who have completed an associate degree will take 60 credit hours of upper-division coursework, with most classes offered online.

The curriculum includes reading, mathematics, science, social studies, child development, classroom management, exceptional student education, and educational technology. Students will also receive instruction in reading competencies and English for Speakers of Other Languages, or ESOL.

While most coursework will be online, students will still spend time inside elementary school classrooms.

The program includes pre-internship field experience during the first three semesters, followed by a final internship lasting at least 12 weeks. Some workshops, seminars, and orientations may also require students to attend in person.

“Teaching is something you learn by doing, so we’ve built in opportunities for students to work alongside experienced teachers while earning their degrees,” said Dr. Baye Ballew, an elementary education program instructor at NFC.

Serving six North Florida counties

The program will serve students throughout NFC's six-county district, including Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

College leaders say they hope creating a local pathway into teaching will encourage more North Florida residents to enter the profession while giving nearby school districts a larger pool of local candidates to recruit.

Graduates will be prepared to pursue Florida Professional Teacher Certification, subject to state certification requirements.

$500 scholarships available

The NFC Foundation is offering a $500 scholarship to the first 20 eligible students who enroll in the program for Spring 2027.

Applications are currently open.

Applicants must have:



An Associate in Arts degree

A minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5

A grade of C or better in EDF 2005, Introduction to the Teaching Profession

Eligibility to meet additional admission requirements, including background screening

"Strong schools are essential to strong communities," NFC President Dr. Jennifer Page said. "By creating a local pathway to teacher certification, we are investing in the future of our children, our school districts and our region."

More information about the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program and the application process is available through North Florida College at NFC.edu. Prospective students can also contact Dr. Baye Ballew at 850-973-1645 or ballewe@nfc.edu.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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