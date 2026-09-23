Former Monticello PD officer pleaded guilty to production of child pornography

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) for the Northern District of Florida said a former Monticello police officer pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

The USAO said 26-year-old Keagan Garrett Bohlinger of Monticello pleaded guilty in federal court to 11 counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography from the internet.

Investigators said court documents reflect that Bohlinger, a former Monticello Police Department officer, sexually abused a child and produced videos and images of the abuse on three occasions in January.

Bohlinger also possessed child pornography downloaded from the internet, according to the USAO.

The USAO said Bohlinger faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 350 years, which includes up to 30 years per production count, and 20 years for possession, all potentially running consecutively.

Bohlinger’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11. To read the full press release from the USAO, click here.

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