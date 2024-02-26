Jefferson County Schools dismissing early due to water issue

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Jefferson County Public School District will be dismissing students early Monday due to a water issue. On the school's website, an updated post reads:

"After assessing the situation at the Jefferson K12 School. The main water line did NOT burst. Therefore, there was no need for a boil water notice and the water is safe to use. There was only 1 pipe that broke and only affected 1 building on campus. We still will be having an early dismissal at 12:30 PM. School will resume to normal operating hours tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27, 2024."

The district posted the same update to their Facebook page.