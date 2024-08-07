Jefferson County neighbors cope with Hurricane Debby aftermath; see where you can get help

The outer bands of Hurricane Debby damaged neighborhoods in Jefferson County Monday.

As neighbors wait for power to be restored, area agencies are stepping up to get supplies to people in need.

Damage like what you see behind me is what Hurricane Debby did across our Jefferson County neighborhoods. I'm Kendall Brandt in the Lloyd neighborhood.

With Debby's wind and rain bending metal and breaking trees, I'm checking in to see what help is available to neighbors impacted by the storm.

Trees are down across Jefferson County, tearing down power lines and even crushing this car. The storm also damaged some buildings.

Now, neighbors need food, water and supplies.

I was there as Florida National Guard gave out food, water, ice and tarps at their distribution site at the Lloyd Volunteer Fire Department. It's something Mark and Christina Osborn traveled from Madison County for.

With their power out for three days, they say they are grateful to see the help.

Mark Osborn/Impacted neighbor: "I love it. I served also and it's just good to see them out here working with us and trying to help."

To get a better idea of what neighbors like the Osborns need the most, I spoke with Florida National Guard First Lieutenant Kevin Opalensky. He says there are two items they are giving out that neighbors are asking for the most.

First Lieutenant Kevin Opalensky/ Florida National Guard: "Potable water. That's really the big one. Ice. With people having no a-c and everything, it's really hot out here so ice is a big thing too."

This site is not the only one in Jefferson County.

The Florida National Guard is also handing out supplies at the Jefferson County Library. If you missed the distribution today, don't worry. The first lieutenant tells me the distribution sites will be reopen at 9 am Thursday.