GBI: Sale City clerk arrested for theft of approximately $15,000

The GBI has arrested and charged Kelly Hancock, age 44, of Pelham, Georgia, with one felony count of theft by taking by a fiduciary. On May 24, 2024, the GBI was requested by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an investigation into the theft of government funds.

It is alleged that Hancock, the clerk for Sale City, used a financial transaction card for the City’s bank account to make numerous personal purchases. The card had been assigned to Hancock for business use as part of her responsibilities as clerk. The estimated theft is currently at approximately $15,000 but could rise as the investigation and financial audit continues.

Hancock was arrested May 28, 2024 by GBI Agents and Sheriff’s Office Investigators and then booked into the Mitchell County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.