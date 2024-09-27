GALLERY: Big Bend and South Georgia neighborhoods cleaning up from Hurricane Helene
Neighborhoods across Florida's Big Bend and South Georgia are assessing damage and cleaning up from Hurricane Helene.
The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office A tree fell on an apartment complex in Tallahassee's Glendale neighborhood.Photo by: WTXL Damage from Hurricane Helene in Perry, Florida is extensive. Taylor County officials are urging residents to stay home during search and rescue missions.Photo by: WTXL