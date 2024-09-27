Neighborhoods across Florida's Big Bend and South Georgia are assessing damage and cleaning up from Hurricane Helene.

GALLERY: Big Bend and South Georgia neighborhoods cleaning up from Hurricane Helene

The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.

Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office

The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.

Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office

The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.

Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office

The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.

Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office

The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.

Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office

The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.

Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office

The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.

Photo by: Leon County Sheriff's Office

A tree fell on an apartment complex in Tallahassee's Glendale neighborhood.

Photo by: WTXL

A tree fell on an apartment complex in Tallahassee's Glendale neighborhood.

Photo by: WTXL

A tree fell on an apartment complex in Tallahassee's Glendale neighborhood.

Photo by: WTXL

Damage from Hurricane Helene in Perry, Florida is extensive. Taylor County officials are urging residents to stay home during search and rescue missions.

Photo by: WTXL

Damage from Hurricane Helene in Perry, Florida is extensive. Taylor County officials are urging residents to stay home during search and rescue missions.

Photo by: WTXL

Damage from Hurricane Helene in Perry, Florida is extensive. Taylor County officials are urging residents to stay home during search and rescue missions.

Photo by: WTXL