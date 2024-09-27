Watch Now
GALLERY: Big Bend and South Georgia neighborhoods cleaning up from Hurricane Helene

Neighborhoods across Florida's Big Bend and South Georgia are assessing damage and cleaning up from Hurricane Helene.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.Leon County Sheriff's Office
The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.Leon County Sheriff's Office
The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.Leon County Sheriff's Office
The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.Leon County Sheriff's Office
The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.Leon County Sheriff's Office
The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.Leon County Sheriff's Office
The Leon County Sheriff's Office worked to clear road debris and fallen trees on Friday morning.Leon County Sheriff's Office
A tree fell on an apartment complex in Tallahassee's Glendale neighborhood.WTXL
A tree fell on an apartment complex in Tallahassee's Glendale neighborhood.WTXL
A tree fell on an apartment complex in Tallahassee's Glendale neighborhood.WTXL
Damage from Hurricane Helene in Perry, Florida is extensive. Taylor County officials are urging residents to stay home during search and rescue missions.WTXL
Damage from Hurricane Helene in Perry, Florida is extensive. Taylor County officials are urging residents to stay home during search and rescue missions.WTXL
Damage from Hurricane Helene in Perry, Florida is extensive. Taylor County officials are urging residents to stay home during search and rescue missions.WTXL
