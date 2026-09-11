GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The "Out of the Attic Vintage Market" in Havana is bringing together items that reflect different generations — from antiques and vintage clothing to retro housewares and vinyl records.

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Havana's 'Out of the Attic Vintage Market' brings history and heritage back into focus

For collectors, these aren't just old objects. They can represent memories, family traditions and a connection to a time that newer generations may have never experienced.

Keeping items like these in circulation can also keep their stories alive — whether they come from a family home, a collection or a different era entirely.

That's part of what makes Havana's history and heritage important — looking at the past can help a community better understand the people and culture that shaped it.

The market takes place Saturday at the Havana History & Heritage Museum from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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