FEMA declares Madison County eligible for individual assistance following Hurricane Debby

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — Madison County Emergency Management said FEMA has officially declared Madison County eligible for Individual Assistance in the wake of Hurricane Debby. This important designation marks a significant step in the recovery process, offering crucial financial aid and direct services to support our community's rebuilding efforts. Watch the video above to see how flooding from Debby has changed neighbors' lives.

HOW TO APPLY:

Through FEMA's website www.disasterassistance.gov [disasterassistance.gov]

Download the FEMA App

In-person date and location TBD.

Complete your application over the phone at 1-800-621-3362

For more information, please follow the Madison County Emergency Management Facebook page or contact: Madison County Emergency Operations Center 850-973-3698.