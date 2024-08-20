Watch Now
FEMA declares Madison County eligible for individual assistance following Hurricane Debby

One week after nearly nine inches of rain fell on Madison County during Hurricane Debby, homes still sit in feet of floodwater.
MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — Madison County Emergency Management said FEMA has officially declared Madison County eligible for Individual Assistance in the wake of Hurricane Debby. This important designation marks a significant step in the recovery process, offering crucial financial aid and direct services to support our community's rebuilding efforts. Watch the video above to see how flooding from Debby has changed neighbors' lives.

HOW TO APPLY:

For more information, please follow the Madison County Emergency Management Facebook page or contact: Madison County Emergency Operations Center 850-973-3698.

