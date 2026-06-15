DECATUR COUNTY, GA — After more than 40 years of watching Bainbridge grow and change, one longtime neighbor is putting his money into the city's future.

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Bainbridge's vacant downtown corner is being brought back to life with luxury townhome apartments

A long-vacant lot on the corner of Broughton and Florida Street in downtown Bainbridge is being transformed into five luxury-style townhome apartments, a project community members say reflects growing local investment in the city's future.

Steve Elrod and his wife are spending $1.25 million on the project. Elrod, a longtime Bainbridge neighbor turned developer, says he saw an opportunity to invest in a place that has invested in him.

"I would love to see Bainbridge right downtown to stay the same size it is. And let's utilize what we already have," Elrod said.

The project aligns with the Bainbridge Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan, a 25-year blueprint spanning from 2025 to 2050 that focuses on revitalizing downtown, expanding affordable housing and upgrading major infrastructure. In April 2025, we reported on efforts to revitalize the downtown area through redevelopment and new economic opportunities tied to that plan.

Elrod says the benefits of projects like this extend beyond the construction site itself.

"Little bit by little bit, every positive project increases value of everyone. You know, the taxes that it brings in, not just the property tax here, but the sales tax from what these people are going to be spending downtown," Elrod said.

Across the street from the construction site, Dana Bryant of Bryant Funeral Home has had a front-row seat to the transformation. She says the project is a sign that community members are not waiting for outside investment — they are stepping up themselves.

"Hey, let's take the step, let's take the risk. And honestly, it was a risk back then. I mean, because they're investing not knowing what's going to happen," Bryant said.

"And today those investors are able to look back and go, wow, I'm a part of this. And I'm just, I'm extremely proud of the people that have stepped up to the plate and said, we want Bainbridge to be better," Bryant said.

Elrod says the project is another chance to invest in the downtown he loves and create opportunities for the next generation of Bainbridge neighbors. Community leaders say projects like this could help advance the city's long-term vision of bringing new life to vacant properties and creating a more vibrant downtown.

Construction is set to be complete in fall of this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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