VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Crews will soon make new improvements to Valdosta Regional Airport, thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

The airport received a grant that totals $625,010. With that money they'll build a new terminal and reconfigure the apron.

The National Airport Improvement Program received more than $587 million in federal grants for the 2023 fiscal year. As a whole Georgia received over $11 million from that program.