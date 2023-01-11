Imagine Thomasville hosting its second annual Project Purpose Career Exploration Day

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Imagine Thomasville is hosting an interactive job fair for high school juniors and seniors.

Project purpose presents Career Exploration Day. Two school systems within Thomasville will gather for students to bridge a relationship with the workforce. But this is much more than a career fair. Workers from different fields such as law enforcement, healthcare, and financial institutions will provide demonstrations and interactive booths.

Executive Director for Chambers of Commerce Andrea Collins says the purpose is to give students a snapshot of opportunities in their own backyard.

“I think we’re in a critical time frame with the workforce and so everyone is trying to think outside the box. So, I feel like this is the right timing and perfect opportunity to really connect students to their future careers,” said Collins.

The Career Exploration Day will be held on February 16th.