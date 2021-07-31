il Lusso restaurant closes for weekend due to local COVID case spike

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The il Lusso Restaurant located in downtown Tallahassee announced Friday that they would be closed for the weekend of July 30 to Aug. 1 due to the rise in COVID cases in the area.

"This new variant and recent uptick in Covid throughout Tallahassee has finally made it to us, and we do not feel comfortable subjecting traveling guests, locals celebrating, or our employees and their families to unneeded risk," the Italian restaurant said in a Facebook post.

They also added that they would hopefully reopen on Aug. 2.