Ida evacuees find shelter in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wyndham Garden Hotel's manager was unable to speak on camera but did say that more than half of the rooms they have are currently occupied by evacuees.

One guest we spoke with says he and more than 15 members of his family members left Louisiana Sunday. The five hours it usually takes them to drive to meet family here took 13 hours due to traffic delays from other evacuees.

Randall Griffin says it's unclear right now how long they'll be in Tallahassee.

"We was thinkin' we was gonna maybe go home this Wednesday, but how they saying, with debris and stuff in the road, we might not be able to go home until maybe later this week cause no lights, no water, so we might have to stay for a little while longer than was expected," Griffin said.

Management at the hotel says they only have around five rooms left for Monday night after a sudden influx of guests taking shelter.

They also say they feel blessed to be able to offer evacuees a sense of security and some much-needed rest in the wake of the storm.