I.N.I.E. offering free trial for non-profits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Institute for Nonprofit Innovation and excellence hoping to help nonprofits that could really used the help through this pandemic.

The institute wants to do that by offering Big Bend agencies a free 60 day membership.

During that time these organizations will get help with things like grant information, along with informational classes and workshops.

I.N.I.E says 96% of non-profits had to cancel their live events due to the pandemic. Leaders hope this will give this organizations the help they need to rebound.

"We don't want to see any non profit to close their doors as a result from the pandemic,"said Executive Director Felina Martin. "So a year from now we still want to see a very robust thriving non profit community and our hopes and goals are to expose nonprofits to the resources that are available to them."

The free trial membership offer is happening from May to June. If you are interested, you should contact the institute directly.