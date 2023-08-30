Reporting live on Hurricane Idalia in the dark: 'We just lost power'

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday morning as it steams toward Florida’s Big Bend region and threatens to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

Forrest Saunders was reporting live from Chiefland, Florida on WTXL at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the block from which he was reporting lost power.

The hurricane was projected to come ashore later Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of at least 130 mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula.

The Associated Pres contributed to this report.