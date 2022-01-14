Manhunt for Tyler Henderson back where it started in Ochlocknee

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WTXL) — The reward for any information leading to the arrest of Tyler Henderson, who is accused of shooting two deputies, is now up to $10,000.

"A lot of these guys been out around the clock since it began."

The search for Tyler Henderson is back where it all started in Ochlocknee, Ga. one day after their search took them about 10 minutes north to Meigs where deputies said he broke into a relative's home.

As of Thursday, more than 75 law enforcement officers across South Georgia and North Florida are helping try and find Henderson.

"I know that the front seat of a car has been a nap place to a lot of people while there down and assigned to a search area."

Captain Steven Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC 27 that one deputy who was shot still remains in the hospital as of Thursday night in stable condition. Cpt. Jones added that the other deputy that was shot is back home now.

This investigation stems from a warrant that was being served to Henderson.

According to law enforcement, Henderson was already on probation for armed robbery when he violated his probation.

He committed another felony which lead to the warrant for his arrest.

Cpt. Jones and others with the department agree that a crime like this doesn't happen in this town.

"It's tough to wrap your head around it because we've been so focused on finding this guy, finding this guy that you just don't have time to process all that."

Since the investigation has started, deputies say the community has continued to send in tips, with all tips deemed credible being investigated.

Despite the help, Cpt. Jones is warning everyone to be on alert.

"This guy is considered armed, he is dangerous," Cpt. Jones said.

The tip line for information regarding Henderson is 1-800-597-TIPS.