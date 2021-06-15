Watch
Hungary: Lawmakers pass law barring LGBT content for minors

Bela Szandelszky/AP
A drag queen waves a rainbow flag during an LGBT rights demonstration in front of the Hungarian Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary on June. 14, 2021. During the protest human rights activists called on lawmakers in Hungary to reject legislation banning any content portraying or promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment to anyone under 18. The bills, aiming at fighting pedophilia, have various amendments which would outlaw any depiction or discussion of different gender identities to youth in the public sphere. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 15, 2021
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian lawmakers have approved legislation that prohibits sharing with minors any content that portrays or promotes homosexuality or sex reassignment.

The National Assembly passed the bill Tuesday on a 157-1 vote.

Most opposition parties boycotted the voting session to protest what they denounced as discrimination against LGBT people.

Hungary's conservative ruling party introduced the legal changes last as part of a bill aimed at fighting pedophilia.

The amendments that ban the representation of any sexual orientation besides heterosexual and any sex reassignment information in school sex education programs or in films and advertisements aimed at anyone under 18.

