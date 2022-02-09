Hundreds without power in Midtown Tallahassee as crews replace broken poles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds of residents in Midtown Tallahassee have been without power since early Wednesday morning after two utility poles broke and are now being replaced.

According to the City of Tallahassee's outage map, there are about 820 customers that are impacted by the power outages in Midtown.

On Twitter, the city began to respond to concerned residents who tweeted at the account to see why their power was still off.

"Two poles are broken and being replaced off Thomasville near South Ride," the city tweeted. "They anticipate it taking several more hours due to the extent of the repairs needed."

On the outage map, the area where the power is off is near the Thomasville Road and Betton Road intersection.

The city has not given a reason why the utility poles broke.