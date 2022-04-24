Hundreds welcome veterans back to Tallahassee after Honor Flight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Military vets returned from a special trip on Saturday night. Honor Flight Tallahassee wrapped up another successful trip from Tallahassee to the nation's capital, Washington D.C., and back.

Honor Flight salutes WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans by giving them a free, day-long, trip to D.C. to visit the momuments raised in their honor.

Crowds of people filled the Flightline hangar waiting to welcome the veterans back.

Many say this is a special occasion that the vets deserve to get.

"I think it's great because they need to know that they're appreciated for everything that they've given to the country and to take this flight and get to see the wall and so forth, God bless them," said Susan Hogan. "They've given a lot for us."

This was the first honor flight since 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.