Hundreds show up for Leon County's job fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the 250 people that showed up for today's job fair, they could apply for jobs in public works, parks and recreation or in the waste department.

Cortez Cotton, who was hired as a park attendant said that the hardest part of finding a job in this job market right now is having the experience necessary to find higher paying jobs, this one will pay between $15 to $23 an hour according to the county.

Being in his 20's Cotton says he couldn't offer much experience, but can offer passion and motivation to serve Leon County in the parks department.

"I can't tell you, It's really really hard out here trying to find a job so I'm glad that they got the community together to do something as progressive as this," said Cotton. "So it turned out to be bigger than they expected so they're trying to get a hold onto it, but it's very very welcomed."

With the high attendance, the county is calling this a major success. They're now trying to find dates in 2022 to hold more hired on the spot events.

