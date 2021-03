CARRABELLE, Fla. (WTXL) — People in Carrabelle are coming together to honor the men and women who served our country.

The Camp Gordon Johnston World War Two Museum held its annual Veteran's Parade on U.S. Highway 98 on Saturday.

The parade included military vehicles, motorcycles, color guards and veterans.

This is the 26th year Camp Gordon Johnston Museum has held this parade.

The event honored all veterans who served in every branch of the military.