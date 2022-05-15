Hundreds march in support of Roe v. Wade in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Protests are popping up across the country in support of Roe V. Wade, including right here in Tallahassee.

Those protests, the response to a leaked supreme court draft opinion focused on the repealing the landmark case aimed at protecting abortion rights.

Hundreds of people lined up Saturday in front of the historic capitol building. Protesters say they want to make sure lawmakers hear their voices when it comes to reproductive rights.

Adding although they're happy with the day's turnout, the fight to protect Roe V. Wade is just beginning.

"Your say, your choice over what happens to your body is part of your healthcare. It's basic to your existence. You can't control anything else if you can't control your body," said organizer Barbara DeVane.

There will be another pro-choice rally at noon on Sunday in front of the Historic State Capitol Building.