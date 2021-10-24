Hundreds gather to celebrate Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey's Celebration of Life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Loving words from those who worked closely with a woman many considered a Tallahassee hero echoed throughout City Church in Tallahassee Saturday morning.

"Sarah understood what God had called her to do, and she set out every day until her work was done to do exactly what she was called to do," said Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber about Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered for Lt. Cooksey's celebration of life.

The celebration coming weeks after the fire department's public information officer was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Among those who spoke, Chief Jerome Gaines who talked about her commitment to community.

"I was awestruck by how much energy Sarah gave to her greatest passion Pink Heals and other numerous community causes," said Chief Gaines.

Debra Fulbright became friends with Cooksey after a 2019 cancer diagnosis. Fulbright says Sarah did more than just help her through her Pink Heels organization.

"She was able to help me with some bills to help me not have to worry about paying my rent or my utilities for a couple of months," said Fulbright.

She says Cooksey's friendship and making her part of her family helped saved her life.

"If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be here," said Fulbright.

A day filled with similar stories of Lt. Cooksey's impact ending with one final call.

"This is the last and final call for Public Information Officer Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey. You tirelessly served Leon County and the City of Tallahassee for 19 plus years. Your loss will be greatly felt by the community and our department. Rest easy sister," said the dispatcher during Lt. Cooksey's final call.