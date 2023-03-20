Hundreds gather for memorial service honoring Walmart Crash Victim Kenneth Kennedy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I know that he’s at home with the Lord Jesus now. I know we’re all going to miss him,” said Randy Ingram, a friend of Kenneth Kennedy.

Kenneth Kennedy, a former U.S Army soldier, had achieved much in his lifetime. Many friends and family gathered to celebrate his life at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

This comes after his unexpected death last Wednesday after being struck by a car at Thomasville’s Walmart. Kennedy leaves behind a wife, daughter, and grandchildren.

Hundreds stood at the Tallahassee National Cemetery to pay their respects, some family, and some friends, friends like Ingram.

“He always carried a smile. He was just a pleasure to be around. He was a really friendly guy to get to know,” said Ingram.

Ingram first met him at Calvary Baptist Church. From there Ingram invited Kennedy to join his Bass Club – the Bass Anglers of Tallahassee.

Through their love of angling and their faith, the two would become friends for many years.

Now Ingram is doing his part to keep Kennedy’s memory alive. That includes forgiving others. Starting with the suspect, accused of crashing his car into the Thomasville Walmart.

“I pray for him in that he will change his life and learn to love people as much as Ken loved other people,” said Ingram.

Ingram said what he will miss most is having his travel partner by his side.

