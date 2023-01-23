Hundreds attended pro-choice rally where Vice President Kamala Harris spoke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds of people waited in the wet weather Sunday morning to see the Vice President speak about abortion rights at the Moon Event Venue.

A vice presidential visit is a rarity in the Big Bend, that's why Kathy Kendall and Simone Watts made sure to be at Planned Parenthood's pro-choice rally Sunday to see Vice President Kamala Harris speak. Watts immigrated to America in 1968 and says she expected a different reality when moving here.

"I was fully expecting that we would have universal health care in this country, we would have less guns in this country," Watts explained. "And also we would have abortion in the constitution and 50 plus years later none of those have happened."

Kendall says she's happy to see the Vice President support a woman's right to choose.

"Abortions have always been around, it's a matter of whether we'll have safe abortions," Kendall said. "And if you outlaw abortions they'll still take place, but women will die."

Kendall feels like the country lost 50 years of progress when Roe V. Wade was overturned last year.

"What kind of resonated with me is that she tied it back to our constitution," Kendall said.

"That we all have inalienable rights for freedom and liberty and with the supreme court decision on Roe V. Wade those rights were taken away."

Watts hopes people will educate themselves about political issues and vote accordingly.

"It was uplifting, we know we have someone that is supporting us, but she can't do it alone, we can't do it alone, we just need to keep on going," Watts explained.

Nearly 170 women from Vice President Harris' sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha incorporated were expected to attend the pro-choice rally today.

Dr. Florence Alexander, has been a member of A.K.A. for 65 years. She traveled all the way from Orlando to support the Vice President.

"As an African American woman I can't tell you how pleased I am at age 84 to finally see one of my own in such a high privileged position in the United States," Dr. Alexander said.

The Vice President criticized abortion bans in multiple states during her speech, including the 15 week abortion ban in Florida.