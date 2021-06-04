Humble House Ministries helps women recover from addiction, gives path to success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brittany Seacrest works for Humble House Ministries. Her warmth and compassion is infectious. Somebody who has battled the worst of all demons and came out on top

"I was really a heroin addict I didn't discriminate. I used all sorts of drugs."

Drugs that took a toll.

"I was not living...you know I was barely making it."

Through hard work, patience, and prayer, Brittany was able to overcome every obstacle she faced. Now six years sober.

"Because of my relationship with Christ, people in the community that has come alongside me, including Humble House Ministries, and Most Excellent Ministry in Panama City, that is a part of how I got here right now."

This is where Rachel Duvall, the founder of Humble House Ministries comes in.

"You know when you're in addiction, a lot of the stressors of going back out and trying to get your life together. You know you don't have a license, you have no way of getting around, you have no ID and no way of being able to find a job, there's just a lot of stressors that comes with it."

Humble House Ministries is a non-profit organization that offers classes to women out of incarceration or rehab, and a place to stay.

"[We] teach them about relapse prevention and how to overcome some of the stressors that would normally come with someone with an addiction."

The organization also has classes on budgeting and parenting. Helping women, including Rachel Helmer, a graduate of the program.

"They're both leaders in my life. It's who I go to when I need accountability."

She was addicted to methamphetamine. Rachel is four years sober and said Humble House Ministries saved her.

"The restorations that have happened in my relationships, it's beyond the world. The relationship with my dad is so much healthier."

The Humble House in Tallahassee opening its doors for the first time Friday. All three women, now able to give back, sharing their compassion and knowledge to seven women living under one roof.

"There's nothing more than just showing women that they're loved and they're worthy and they're created for a purpose and you're made for more."

The house stocked with plenty of food, beds, couches, and a TV, the community made all of this possible in as little as two months.

"There is so much more to life and just the darkness we lived. It's an honor..it's a privilege to be able to be involved and mentor."

Seven roommates, seven smiles, and most importantly, hope for a bright future.