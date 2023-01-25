Human trafficking awareness and prevention event happening in Tallahassee on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Working together to try and prevent human trafficking. That's the goal of the Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center in Tallahassee.

They're teaming up with other local groups to bring awareness meetings to the community.

Executive Director, Robin Hassler Thompson, said human trafficking is often hard to detect, and it targets people with disabilities the most. She hopes everyone in the community will come together to help play a role in preventing it going forward.

"It's not just in big cities like Miami or Tampa or Orlando or Atlanta it's right here in Leon County and it's in our rural areas as well. This is to really look at laws, programs, policies, the real experience of individuals who've been trafficked and say this is what we think we need to do to do better," said Thompson.

A human trafficking awareness and prevention meeting is happening Thursday, Jan. 26, in Tallahassee at the FSU Law School at 8:30 a.m. It's free and open to the community. Click here to register.