Human Rights Campaign issue state emergency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I just feel in danger here and I have considered the potential of fleeing," said Delilah Pierre, president of Community Action Committee.

Pierre said she was not surprised to hear about the Human Rights Campaign's recent state of emergency. It was just last month when they issued a travel advisory warning the LGBTQ+ community not to travel to Florida.

Pierre says, however, what is surprising is the change in Florida's legislature.

"We didn't expect Florida to accelerate this quickly especially being a state a lot of people would have called a swing state a few years ago," said Pierre.

Pierre referring to what some are calling anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida. Laws such as restrictions on which pronouns can be used in schools and drag shows.

State Representative Randy Fine sponsored an 'anti-drag' bill that would prevent children from attending adult live performances like drag shows at public places or restaurants.

Earlier this spring Fine said new laws being put in place are to protect children and don't promote homophobia. That's why he has sponsored House Bill 14-23.

"I think a parent should be arrested for taking their child into a strip club. I think a parent should be arrested for taking their child into a club with men dressed like strippers. I don't really care if they are gay or straight. Adult entertainment should be for adults," said Fine.

These changes are prompting the Florida native to reconsider whether to continue to call the sunshine state home.

"Now it's a state pushing the worst legislation possible," said Pierre.

Now Pierre can't help but wonder with Governor Ron DeSantis running for president what else might change.

Political advocacy group Equality Florida also worries bout the future of the LGBTQ+ community if not taken seriously.

Equality Florida CEO Nadine Smith calls the recent legislation an assault on freedom.

Adding in a statement, "The erosion of civil liberties by extremists to further their own political ambitions, poses a direct threat to the health and safety of LGBTQ individuals."

"It's pretty scary to be honest," said Pierre.

