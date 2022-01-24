Human remains found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains.

According to a news release by the sheriff’s office, on Sunday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 71 North and Interstate 10 in reference to an individual finding possible human skeletal remains.

The remains were discovered by deputies in a wooded area and the remains were confirmed to be human.

The sheriff’s office along with the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the area Sunday night and Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office notes the remains have not been identified to an individual and an investigation is ongoing.