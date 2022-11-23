How one local business reconstructed their business due to inflation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "The intimacy of it. Like you don't feel like you came in here to buy one thing and then you're just going to go. You look around and see what actually connects to you. In a big store you're just looking at price tags and here I actually forget to look at them most times," said Jaelyn Collins.

With Small Business Saturday right around the corner many local businesses are struggling to keep prices low due to inflation, though some shoppers like Jaelyn Collins still prefer them over major store chains.

However, many still decide to cling to major corporations. This year alone Goodwill Big Bend has seen a 12% increase in sales.

"It's been a fantastic year for us," said Fred Shelfer.

Shelfer believes this increase in sales is due to customers wanting to save money and bargain shop. With the rise in sales, Goodwill has been able to keep prices at bay but still fall victim to supply chain issues due to inflation.

"It takes a long time to get anything. The supply chain is still not where it should be. It takes a long time to get supplies in and everything costs more this year," said Shelfer.

Large store chains aren't the only ones feeling the effects of inflation. Local boutique and Café Halisi Africa have also had to adjust. The main one being reconstructing their entire business just to stay afloat.

"If they come in for clothes there is a very small section of our store now dedicated to clothes. The rest is dedicated to seating and to-go orders," said Bryant Shaw, a local business owner.

Despite the changes, Shaw said he loves being a local business owner.

"It feels really good to be a part of the culture and really influence things in that direction. Yea that's been my favorite thing, to be an influence," said Shaw.

