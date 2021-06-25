Watch
How Florida is struggling to get aid to tenants

Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 13:38:37-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The end of tenant protections on July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Florida residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state has $1.4 billion to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses, but the flow of money has been slow to reach those in need.

Parts of the state have some of the country's most expensive rental markets, including Miami.

In the Tampa Bay area, median rents have surged by more than 16 percent.

Meanwhile, housing assistance groups have been trying to help displaced tenants keep roofs over their heads.

