Houses of worship attend training for active shooter, emergency situations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Pastor Robert Sutton says it's time to take action when it comes to keeping his congregation safe at Southwood Baptist Church.

"I just decided that those things aren't going to take place in our building," said Pastor Sutton.

Pastor Sutton, with over a dozen others, listened in on a three-hour seminar by Protect His House in Tallahassee tailored to keeping churches safe during an active shooter scenario.

"This is just something that will help train them a little bit more of what is going on," said Pastor Sutton. "The thing that I hope they get the most is being aware of their surroundings and what could happen."

Sutton says he hopes through these classes, his church's security team will know what to do during an active shooter situation, and how to take care of those who may be injured in the aftermath.

To strengthen the security of churches throughout the state of Florida and to allow for a quick reaction when it comes to an active shooter, Governor Ron Desantis signed House Bill 259 in 2021 which permits concealed weapons inside houses of worship.

Chris Jordan said with mass shootings continuing to happen throughout the country, churches, and houses of worship should stay prepared.

"It also includes tactical first aid, casualty care, responding to those who have been wounded and are in need of tactical care, stop the bleed, tourniquets," said Jordan.

Jordan added that churches shouldn't allow themselves to be easy targets.

"People are looking at churches and houses of worship as soft targets," said Jordan. "Everyone is a target, we just don't want you to be a soft target. If you're going to be a target, be a hard target."